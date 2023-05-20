2,000 homes without power in Hamden, cause unknown

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 2,000 homes in Hamden lost power on Saturday.

United Illuminating (UI) is currently reporting 7.36 percent of their customers in Hamden are without power.

When police reportedly spoke with UI a little while ago, UI did not explain why the outages occurred.

Channel 3 reached out to UI for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Power is estimated to be restored by 3:00 p.m. according to the Town of Hamden.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.