2,000 homes without power in Hamden, cause unknown

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - 2,000 homes in Hamden lost power on Saturday.

United Illuminating (UI) is currently reporting 7.36 percent of their customers in Hamden are without power.

When police reportedly spoke with UI a little while ago, UI did not explain why the outages occurred.

Channel 3 reached out to UI for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Power is estimated to be restored by 3:00 p.m. according to the Town of Hamden.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Technical Discussion: A 50/50 weekend ahead - from soggy to spectacular!
Connecticut Foodshare hosts annual Walk Against Hunger at Dunkin' Park
Connecticut Foodshare hosts annual Walk Against Hunger at Dunkin' Park
