Bloomfield police warn residents to avoid moose following multiple sightings

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bloomfield police issued a warning about a moose on the loose.

Police received multiple reports of a moose near Ellsworth Drive in Bloomfield.

DEEP is asking anyone who comes across the moose to not approach it.

Moose are usually docile but can become aggressive if they feel threatened.

Here are some tips if you come across a moose:

•Do not be loud or aggressive

•Keep your distance

•If a moose charges you, hide behind a tree, go inside a building, or vehicle.

• Physical signs a moose could become aggressive could be, lowering their head, hair standing up on their neck, licking their snout, pinning their ears back.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Bloomfield Police Department (860) 242 – 5501.”

