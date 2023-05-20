Hamden police investigate triple shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people were shot in Hamden Friday night.

Hamden police responded to Goodrich Street between Butler Street and Shelton Avenue shortly before 10:30 following reports that multiple gunshots were fired in the area.

Officers found several used cartridge cases near Goodrich Street east of Shelton Avenue.

Hamden dispatch alerted officers at the scene that two victims with gunshot wounds were being treated at Saint Raphael’s.

A short time later dispatch notified police that a third victim was found nearby and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

“At this time two victims are being treated for their injuries at Yale New Have Hospital while the third victim has been treated and released,” said Acting Chief of Police Tim Wydra.

