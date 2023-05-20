Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Jury clears Dollar General clerk of manslaughter after shooting, killing armed robber

Rafus Alexander was charged with manslaughter after shooting an armed robbery suspect while...
Rafus Alexander was charged with manslaughter after shooting an armed robbery suspect while working at Dollar General.(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A Dollar General store clerk in Louisiana has been cleared of a manslaughter charge after a grand jury found there was not enough evidence in the case.

Rafus Anderson was charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing an armed robbery suspect in January.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they responded to an armed robbery call at the store located in Monroe on Jan. 2.

Authorities said Anderson shot the robber, later identified as Monquarius Thomas, and they found him outside of the store on the ground with the money he was accused of taking.

Thomas ended up dying.

A customer was also shot in the robbery attempt but was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said Anderson told them he was acting in self-defense while protecting the customers in the store. He said he was afraid that Thomas was going to kill him when he pulled out a gun.

On Friday, a grand jury rejected the charges against Anderson.

The store clerk told police in January that this was the sixth armed robbery at the store since August 2022.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on route 15 in North Haven Wednesday morning.
2 moose struck and killed on CT roads in 1 day; third incident this year
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain will be likely on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 weekend ahead - from soggy to spectacular!
Manchester firefighters operate at the scene of a blaze on West. St.
Thrown out smoking material blamed for Manchester fire
Lawn care costs are on the rise
I-Team: Comparing the cost of lawn care services with buying the equipment yourself
Amanda Stuart
Southington police make shoplifting arrest

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain will be likely on Saturday.
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 weekend ahead - from soggy to spectacular!
Porter & Chester job exploration
East Lyme High students get first-hand look at other options after graduation
Oregon State Police troopers and firefighters work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer...
Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash that killed 7 in Oregon