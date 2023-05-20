Contests
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police

32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport(Shelton Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Shelton Police had to pull a suspect out of a river after he tried to flee from questioning.

Police received a call on May 1st from a male victim who said someone he knew had threatened him.

The victim said the man had also threatened to come to his house.

Police responded to the area and were told the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport, was outside the victim’s home in a red car.

Police told Anyanwu to exit the vehicle and come towards them.

Instead of doing so, Anyanwu ran away and jumped into a nearby river.

Police say officers were able to get him out of the river.

A stolen gun with a banned large-capacity magazine was found in his vehicle.

44 wax folds of heroin and around 11 grams of cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia, were also found.

Anyanwu was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, sale of a narcotic substance, possession of a controlled substance, interfering, and breach of peace 2nd Degree.

He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

He has a court date scheduled for May 23, 2023.

