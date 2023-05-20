Movie and TV star Erik Estrada visits dog training facility in Winsted

WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - A dog training facility in Winsted had a special guest this week.

Movie and TV star Erik Estrada made a stop there as part of his new faith-based show Divine Renovation.

The show is helping people and pups in need.

For Gabriella Murillo, her dog Bravo is more than just a four-legged friend.

“Oh I love him he’s my world. I’d do anything for him,” Murillo said.

It’s because he does anything for her.

Murillo is quadriplegic after she was hit by a drunk driver in 2019. Since then, Bravo has helped her with everyday life.

“Instead of yelling for someone to pick up my mouth stick I have Bravo to pick it up for me. I feel like he knows human language,” said Murillo.

It’s service dogs like Bravo and stories like Murillo’s that brought Erik Estrada and the divine renovation team to ECAD in Winsted.

ECAD is an organization training dogs to assist people with disabilities.

Known for his roles in Chips and many other shows and movies, Estrada is the host for Divine Renovation, a faith-based show highlighting community work while assisting others in need.

“We want to show what’s going on this community and show how the community has come together to help their fellow man with a hand up,” Estrada said. “One of the improvements The Divine Renovation team made here at ECAD is building these shelves to simulate dogs being in a grocery store, so they could take these items off and give them to their owners. But for one of their clients the renovations were a bit more personal.”

For Joe Short, Gracie helps him get through life one paw at a time.

“She pulls my shoes on and off at night when it’s time to go to bed, she takes my jacket off, she takes my shirt off,” Short said.

He recently bought a new home in need of repair, including a wider driveway.

Divine Renovation not only made that happen, but also added a ramp to get in and out of his home.

“They widened it so I could get in and out of my vehicle and they put a new walkway to the side of the house, so I stop getting stuck in the mud,” said Short.

It’s a repair that brings a refreshing sense of joy to Short and everyone involved.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people, and they’ve definitely gotten to know Grace,” Short said. “It’s the joy, to see that that’s what it is for me.”

