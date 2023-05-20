Multiple events cancelled due to rainy weather

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The wet weather is putting a damper on what was supposed to be a busy Saturday across the state.

On most other spring Saturday nights, Lake Compounce would be buzzing with activity.

Tonight, the only activity is the steady rainfall that has forced thrill seekers to stay home.

Even if you weren’t planning a day at the amusement park, chances are the rain ruined some of your plans.

The Hartford Yard Goats game was also a ‘strikeout’ tonight.

The team will instead take on the Portland Sea Dogs in a double-header tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 at Dunkin’ park.

Tickets for that game are going fast, but anyone with tickets for tonight can exchange those for tickets to another game this season at the box office or over the phone.

The rain has pushed Relay For Life in Farmington from today to tomorrow. The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

In New Haven, an event to raise money for early childhood education is postponed until tomorrow.

Registration for the 11th annual New Haven Family Stroll and Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. at Quinnipiac River Park.

New Britain’s downtown street festival is also opting for a drier day. “Celebrate New Britain” starts tomorrow at noon.

