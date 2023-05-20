Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis

Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTuber Hank Green revealed that he is battling cancer.

The 43-year-old announced his diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in a video Friday morning saying he was diagnosed with the disease after noticing enlarged lymph nodes.

Green said the cancer is considered very treatable.

In a Twitter post, he said he started his first session of chemotherapy soon after the video was released.

Green, who gained popularity through a collaborative YouTube channel with his brother called “Vlogbrothers,” said he is not yet sure how his diagnosis will affect his work.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with the disease is around 89%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Stuart
Southington police make shoplifting arrest
Manchester firefighters operate at the scene of a blaze on West. St.
Thrown out smoking material blamed for Manchester fire
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 weekend ahead - from soggy to spectacular!
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 weekend ahead - from soggy to spectacular!
WFSB File
4 women struck by driver in Hartford hit-and-run
W.F. Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury. (file)
Two tech schools dismiss early due to staff shortages

Latest News

WFSB File
Hamden police investigate triple shooting
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 weekend ahead - from soggy to spectacular!
Technical Discussion: A 50/50 weekend ahead - from soggy to spectacular!
Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the...
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
Three people struck while crossing street in New Haven
Three people struck while crossing street in New Haven