1,800 people participate in Mystic half marathon

MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - About 1,800 runners participated in the Mystic Half Marathon and 10K (https://www.hartfordmarathon.com/mystic-half-marathon-10k/) Sunday.

It was the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s first half marathon of 2023.

Many runners were local, others traveled from far away to raise money for their cause.

Emily Abbott is a part of the Quell Foundation (https://thequellfoundation.org/) from Falmouth, MA.

“We are dedicated to reducing the number of suicides, overdoses and incarcerations of people struggling with mental illness,” Abbott said.

The Quell Foundation team raised about $30,000 across 30 runners.

That’s money Abbott says will go to good use.

“People are more willing to go to therapy but as more people go, there’s more of a need,” Abbott said.

More locally, some of the money raised will go to support students and young people in Southeastern Connecticut.

“We have runners from all over the place but definitely here in this region in Mystic, we partnered with the Rotary, they raise funds through this race to support their scholarship funds,” Race Director Josh Miller said. “We also have runners supporting other foundations as well.

The 13.1 mile track left Old Mistick Village and returned to the Aquarium.

The next Hartford Marathon Foundation event is Saturday, June 3 in Simsbury for the UConn Health Half Marathon.

