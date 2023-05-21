Contests
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Silas Deane Highway in critical condition

Bicycle spokes
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A 70-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on the Silas Deane Highway Saturday night.

The accident happened near 2301 Silas Deane Highway around 9:49 p.m.

Following a preliminary investigation, police determined the driver of the vehicle, and the bike operator were traveling south.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man is currently in critical condition, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the bicyclist.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad is leading the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan at (860) 258 – 2041 or email him at jfoss-rugan@rockyhillct.gov

No other details were immediately available.

