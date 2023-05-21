Contests
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver has died after crashing into a tree in Glastonbury early Sunday morning.

Glastonbury police, fire, and EMS responded to the intersection of Hopewell Road and Matson Hill Road for a single vehicle crash shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Police said the vehicle was driving south on Hopewell Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and continued through the intersection at Matson Hill Road.

The vehicle continued into a wooded area and struck a tree.

The driver was presumed dead on scene. The driver was the only one in the vehicle.

The driver has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Police are asking anyone who might’ve witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Goncalves at (860) 633 – 8301.

