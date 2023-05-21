Man allegedly makes robbery threats to ATM user in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to commit a robbery while standing near an ATM in North Haven.
North Haven police were called to the Bank of America on 35 Washington Avenue around 9:20 Saturday night.
The man allegedly made threatening comments regarding a robbery and having a gun to a person who was going to use the ATM.
The person who wanted to use the ATM left unharmed and contacted police.
When officers arrived at the bank, they approached a man who was standing in front of the ATM.
The man ran and after a short foot pursuit, police apprehended him in the parking lot of Bellini’s restaurant.
Police say the suspect had a .25 caliber handgun on his person.
Police charged 35-year-old Darius Moody with interfering with an investigation, possession of a controlled substance, threatening, and pistol permit violations including criminal possession of a firearm. Police say Moody is a convicted felon.
He is currently being held on $250,000 bond.
