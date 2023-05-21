Man allegedly makes robbery threats to ATM user in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to commit a robbery while standing near an ATM in North Haven.

North Haven police were called to the Bank of America on 35 Washington Avenue around 9:20 Saturday night.

The man allegedly made threatening comments regarding a robbery and having a gun to a person who was going to use the ATM.

The person who wanted to use the ATM left unharmed and contacted police.

When officers arrived at the bank, they approached a man who was standing in front of the ATM.

The man ran and after a short foot pursuit, police apprehended him in the parking lot of Bellini’s restaurant.

Police say the suspect had a .25 caliber handgun on his person.

Gun found on Darius Moody (North Haven Police)

Police charged 35-year-old Darius Moody with interfering with an investigation, possession of a controlled substance, threatening, and pistol permit violations including criminal possession of a firearm. Police say Moody is a convicted felon.

He is currently being held on $250,000 bond.

