Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man allegedly makes robbery threats to ATM user in North Haven

Darius Moody mug shot
Darius Moody mug shot(North Haven Police)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to commit a robbery while standing near an ATM in North Haven.

North Haven police were called to the Bank of America on 35 Washington Avenue around 9:20 Saturday night.

The man allegedly made threatening comments regarding a robbery and having a gun to a person who was going to use the ATM.

The person who wanted to use the ATM left unharmed and contacted police.

When officers arrived at the bank, they approached a man who was standing in front of the ATM.

The man ran and after a short foot pursuit, police apprehended him in the parking lot of Bellini’s restaurant.

Police say the suspect had a .25 caliber handgun on his person.

Gun found on Darius Moody
Gun found on Darius Moody(North Haven Police)

Police charged 35-year-old Darius Moody with interfering with an investigation, possession of a controlled substance, threatening, and pistol permit violations including criminal possession of a firearm. Police say Moody is a convicted felon.

He is currently being held on $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police
Technical Discussion: A Brighter & Better Day On Tap Today! Then Sunshine Continues...
Technical Discussion: A Brighter & Better Day On Tap Today! Then Sunshine Continues...
Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
New Britain man killed in Middletown hookah lounge shooting
24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves (right) and 20-year-old Zyair Lopez (left)
Hairless cat, Princess, to be reunited with owner after being stolen and sold to woman in Massachusetts
Mural in the capital city
18-story mural being painted in downtown Hartford

Latest News

Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Silas Deane Highway in critical condition
Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
New Britain man killed in Middletown hookah lounge shooting
Technical Discussion: A Brighter & Better Day On Tap Today! Then Sunshine Continues...
Technical Discussion: A Brighter & Better Day On Tap Today! Then Sunshine Continues...
New Britain man killed in Middletown hookah lounge shooting
Police investigate deadly shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown