Police investigate shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating a shooting at a hookah lounge on South Main Street in Middletown.
Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning.
Investigators are still on scene, and expect to be in the area for a while.
The extent of injuries is not yet known.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a breaking story. Refresh the page for the latest details.
