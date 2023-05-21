Police investigate shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating a shooting at a hookah lounge on South Main Street in Middletown.

Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Investigators are still on scene, and expect to be in the area for a while.

The extent of injuries is not yet known.

