Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police investigate shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating a shooting at a hookah lounge on South Main Street in Middletown.

Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Investigators are still on scene, and expect to be in the area for a while.

The extent of injuries is not yet known.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking story. Refresh the page for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police
Mural in the capital city
18-story mural being painted in downtown Hartford
WFSB File
4 women struck by driver in Hartford hit-and-run
Gov. Lamont seeks meeting with NHL on possible return of hockey in Hartford
FORECAST: Dry & Improving Sky Conditions Sunday!
Technical Discussion: A Brighter & Better Day On Tap Today! Then Sunshine Continues...

Latest News

FORECAST: Dry & Improving Sky Conditions Sunday!
Technical Discussion: A Brighter & Better Day On Tap Today! Then Sunshine Continues...
Cancellations climb due to rainy weather
Multiple events canceled due to rainy weather
Multiple events canceled due to rainy weather
Multiple events cancelled due to rainy weather
Connecticut Foodshare hosts annual Walk Against Hunger at Dunkin’ Park
Connecticut Foodshare hosts annual Walk Against Hunger at Dunkin’ Park