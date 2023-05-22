4-month-old boy reported missing in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 4-month-old boy from Hartford has been missing since last week.

Nikolai Murray has been missing since May 18, according to state police.

Troopers described him as having black hair and brown eyes. He’s about a foot tall and weighs 36 pounds.

They did not have a clothing description.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

