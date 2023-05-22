Contests
4-month-old boy reported missing in Hartford

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 4-month-old boy from Hartford has been missing since last week.

Nikolai Murray has been missing since May 18, according to state police.

Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers described him as having black hair and brown eyes. He’s about a foot tall and weighs 36 pounds.

They did not have a clothing description.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

