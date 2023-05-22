Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Construction worker fired for yelling profanities in Cromwell plaza from ambulance-like vehicle

A construction worker was fired for driving around in an ambulance-like vehicle and yelling...
A construction worker was fired for driving around in an ambulance-like vehicle and yelling profanities from the PA system in a Cromwell plaza, according to fire officials.(Cromwell Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A construction worker accused of driving around a Cromwell plaza yelling profanities from an ambulance-like vehicle has been fired, according to fire officials.

Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Brade said the fire department received numerous complaints about a construction vehicle that appeared to be a retired ambulance.

“The operator vehicle was seen yelling profanities through the PA system this weekend in the Chicago Sam’s Plaza,” Brade said. “This is not a Cromwell Ambulance and was not our staff.”

Cromwell firefighters posted to social media on Saturday that the vehicle looked exactly like the ambulances used by the Cromwell Fire Department. They tried to contact its owner.

Brade said he eventually received a call from the construction company owner.

“He was unaware of the incident until seeing posts and receiving our calls,” the chief said. “In an attempt to help one of his employees whose car broke down, he allowed the employee to take it home. The owner called to apologize for his employees actions and has stated he has since recovered the vehicle and has terminated his employee from the company.”

Brade thanked the people who alerted the fire department about what had happened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting
32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police
A 70-year old man was hit by a car while riding his bike last night.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury
possible shower monday wfsb
Technical Discussion: Dry And Pleasant Heading Into The Week Ahead!
24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves (right) and 20-year-old Zyair Lopez (left)
Hairless cat, Princess, to be reunited with owner after being stolen and sold to woman in Massachusetts

Latest News

Sunday's sunshine brought out thousands making up for Saturday's wash out.
Families come out for popular food truck festival
A Southington police vehicle.
Sentimental ‘Jesus’ case likely mistaken for purse in Southington theft, police say
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 lbs.
GRAPHIC: Great white seen devouring seal off Cape Cod as ‘shark season’ begins
White shark snacks on seal off the coast of Cape Code