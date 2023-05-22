Construction worker fired for yelling profanities in Cromwell plaza from ambulance-like vehicle

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A construction worker accused of driving around a Cromwell plaza yelling profanities from an ambulance-like vehicle has been fired, according to fire officials.

Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Brade said the fire department received numerous complaints about a construction vehicle that appeared to be a retired ambulance.

“The operator vehicle was seen yelling profanities through the PA system this weekend in the Chicago Sam’s Plaza,” Brade said. “This is not a Cromwell Ambulance and was not our staff.”

Cromwell firefighters posted to social media on Saturday that the vehicle looked exactly like the ambulances used by the Cromwell Fire Department. They tried to contact its owner.

Brade said he eventually received a call from the construction company owner.

“He was unaware of the incident until seeing posts and receiving our calls,” the chief said. “In an attempt to help one of his employees whose car broke down, he allowed the employee to take it home. The owner called to apologize for his employees actions and has stated he has since recovered the vehicle and has terminated his employee from the company.”

Brade thanked the people who alerted the fire department about what had happened.

