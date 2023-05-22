CT Powerball ticket hits for $100,000

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut is $100,000 richer.

The Connecticut Lottery reported a winner from Saturday’s drawing matched four white balls and the Powerball.

No details about the winner were released.

The numbers were 17, 23, 32, 38, and 63 with the Powerball of 23.

CT Lottery reported 6,942 winning tickets sold in the state for various-sized prizes.

