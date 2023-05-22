Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Firefighters rescue seriously injured climber in Southington

A climber was seriously hurt from a fall off Ragged Mountain in Southington on May 21,...
A climber was seriously hurt from a fall off Ragged Mountain in Southington on May 21, according to the fire department.(Southington Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a climber who fell off Ragged Mountain in Southington on Sunday.

The unidentified climber suffered serious injuries, according to the Southington Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to the mountain around 1:30 p.m.

They hiked to the patient, who was found at the base of a cliff.

The Lifestar emergency helicopter was called and landed at the DePaolo Middle School.

Crews were able to remove the patient. They said they carried the patient about 1/8 of a mile along the cliff base tail.

The patient was then flown to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

No firefighters were hurt.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting
32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police
A 70-year old man was hit by a car while riding his bike last night.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury
possible shower monday wfsb
Technical Discussion: Dry And Pleasant Heading Into The Week Ahead!
24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves (right) and 20-year-old Zyair Lopez (left)
Hairless cat, Princess, to be reunited with owner after being stolen and sold to woman in Massachusetts

Latest News

Sunday's sunshine brought out thousands making up for Saturday's wash out.
Families come out for popular food truck festival
Police are investigating.
Suspects in stolen vehicles reported to be checking vehicles in East Lyme
CT Powerball ticket hits for $100,000
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 lbs.
GRAPHIC: Great white seen devouring seal off Cape Cod as ‘shark season’ begins
State police said three suspects stole a $600 bong from a smoke shop in Oxford.
$600 bong theft case in Oxford ‘resolved,’ state police say