Firefighters rescue seriously injured climber in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a climber who fell off Ragged Mountain in Southington on Sunday.

The unidentified climber suffered serious injuries, according to the Southington Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to the mountain around 1:30 p.m.

They hiked to the patient, who was found at the base of a cliff.

The Lifestar emergency helicopter was called and landed at the DePaolo Middle School.

Crews were able to remove the patient. They said they carried the patient about 1/8 of a mile along the cliff base tail.

The patient was then flown to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

No firefighters were hurt.

No other details were released.

