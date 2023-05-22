Contests
Head on collision causes fire on Thomaston Avenue

By Kristina Russo
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to reports of a head on collision in the area of 198 Thomaston Avenue.

At approximately 5:08 p.m., a driver travelling south collided with a driver travelling north.

Both vehicle caught on fire as a result of the collision.

There were no other occupants in the vehicles; however both drivers sustained injuries.

Both were transported to local area hospitals for treatment.

This is an active investigation. Follow Channel 3 for updates.

