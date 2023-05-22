Naugatuck police to discuss animal abuse case

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police in Naugatuck will be discussing an animal abuse investigation on Monday afternoon.

The department will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. It will be streaming below:

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or people involved in the case.

“A $1,500 reward is being offered by Desmond’s Army,” Naugatuck police said.

