Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Naugatuck police to discuss animal abuse case

Naugatuck police.
Naugatuck police.(Naugatuck police / Facebook)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police in Naugatuck will be discussing an animal abuse investigation on Monday afternoon.

The department will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. It will be streaming below:

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or people involved in the case.

“A $1,500 reward is being offered by Desmond’s Army,” Naugatuck police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting
32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police
A 70-year old man was hit by a car while riding his bike last night.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy reported missing in Hartford
hazy skies - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Dry and pleasant for most of the work week!

Latest News

Sunday's sunshine brought out thousands making up for Saturday's wash out.
Families come out for popular food truck festival
Vote Now: Can CT support an NHL team?
VOTE NOW: Can Connecticut support an NHL team?
active wildfires - WFSB
Wildfires in western Canada are to blame for CT’s hazy skies
hazy skies - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Dry and pleasant for most of the work week!