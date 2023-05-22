Second chance for the food truck battles after a rainy Saturday

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Like weekend plans, the food truck business is extremely weather dependent.

The food truck battles festival had to battle the elements during a rainy Saturday.

Lisa Greene of Pountine Gourmet gave credit to those who braved the storm, saying overall it was still a decent turnout.

“They planned to get out they worked all week,” said Greene. “They put an umbrella on; it was wonderful.”

She said the lines were more than twice as long for a sunshine filled day of music, vendors, eating competitions, and food trucks.

Greene said, “so much better, sunshine brings people out, no puddles to walk through.”

More sun brought more business for vendors like Amy Demore.

“Today with the nice weather, everybody’s coming out enjoying themselves having a great time,” said Demore.

It was a successful day for an industry that has a small seasonal window in New England according to festival organizer Dave Reilly.

“They have to work like dogs for 2-3 months out of the year and the rest of the time they are trying to make ends meet,” said Reilly. “We’re all just trying to have fun and have a good time.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.