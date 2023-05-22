Sen. Blumenthal, legislators warn about AI scams, ‘deep fake’ technology

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Lawmakers continue to sound the alarm over artificial intelligence.

There are new concerns about how the technology can be used to scam families if safeguards are not implemented.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join State Sen. James Maroney to warn the public about the prevalence of artificial intelligence speech software used to perpetuate scams and create ‘deep fake’ audio clips.

A ‘deep fake’ is a video of a person whose face or body has been digitally altered to appear to be someone else, typically used maliciously or to spread false information.

The technology is concerning because it can trick or deceive people into making a person believe they are speaking with a real person when they are not.

This leaves unsuspecting victims susceptible to crimes, including identity theft or financial harm.

Tech CEOs have traveled to Capitol Hill urging members of Congress to regulate their industry, showing the gravity of the situation.

Law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission have recently stated their concerns after increasing fraud and scams using voice cloning software.

Blumenthal recently sent a letter to five AI speech software companies, urging them to take immediate action to prevent abuse by implementing safeguards.

A discussion is scheduled for today regarding AI speech software at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building.

