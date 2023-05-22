Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Sen. Blumenthal, legislators warn about AI scams, ‘deep fake’ technology

Law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission have recently stated their concerns after increasing fraud and scams using voice cloning software.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Lawmakers continue to sound the alarm over artificial intelligence.

There are new concerns about how the technology can be used to scam families if safeguards are not implemented.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join State Sen. James Maroney to warn the public about the prevalence of artificial intelligence speech software used to perpetuate scams and create ‘deep fake’ audio clips.

A ‘deep fake’ is a video of a person whose face or body has been digitally altered to appear to be someone else, typically used maliciously or to spread false information.

The technology is concerning because it can trick or deceive people into making a person believe they are speaking with a real person when they are not.

This leaves unsuspecting victims susceptible to crimes, including identity theft or financial harm.

Tech CEOs have traveled to Capitol Hill urging members of Congress to regulate their industry, showing the gravity of the situation.

Law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission have recently stated their concerns after increasing fraud and scams using voice cloning software.

Blumenthal recently sent a letter to five AI speech software companies, urging them to take immediate action to prevent abuse by implementing safeguards.

A discussion is scheduled for today regarding AI speech software at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting
32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police
A 70-year old man was hit by a car while riding his bike last night.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Dry And Pleasant Heading Into The Week Ahead!
Seventeen young mothers graduated high school in Louisville, Kentucky.
‘We did it’: 17 young mothers beat the odds and graduate high school

Latest News

Sunday's sunshine brought out thousands making up for Saturday's wash out.
Families come out for popular food truck festival
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts guard Gabe Vincent (2) three-point shot during the...
Heat roll past Celtics 128-102, take 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Dry And Pleasant Heading Into The Week Ahead!
A 70-year old man was hit by a car while riding his bike last night.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury