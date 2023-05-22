Sentimental ‘Jesus’ case likely mistaken for purse in Southington theft, police say

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Bible case embossed with the name of “Jesus” may have been mistaken for a purse when it was stolen from a woman’s vehicle in Southington, police believe.

They said the theft was first reported on May 1 around 12:30 p.m.

“A resident of our town was visiting one of our local establishments in the parking lot of 405 Queen St. when it is believed that someone entered her vehicle and took something very sentimental to her,” Southington police posted to social media.

Police said inside the case was an irreplaceable bible that had been with the victim for many years.

“There isn’t any surveillance camera footage of the incident, but with any luck, someone may have seen something or located the bag as someone may have discarded it once realizing it wasn’t a purse with any monetary value,” police said.

Any information was asked to contact Southington police.

