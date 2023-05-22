Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Sentimental ‘Jesus’ case likely mistaken for purse in Southington theft, police say

A Southington police vehicle.
A Southington police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Bible case embossed with the name of “Jesus” may have been mistaken for a purse when it was stolen from a woman’s vehicle in Southington, police believe.

They said the theft was first reported on May 1 around 12:30 p.m.

“A resident of our town was visiting one of our local establishments in the parking lot of 405 Queen St. when it is believed that someone entered her vehicle and took something very sentimental to her,” Southington police posted to social media.

Police said inside the case was an irreplaceable bible that had been with the victim for many years.

“There isn’t any surveillance camera footage of the incident, but with any luck, someone may have seen something or located the bag as someone may have discarded it once realizing it wasn’t a purse with any monetary value,” police said.

Any information was asked to contact Southington police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting
32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police
A 70-year old man was hit by a car while riding his bike last night.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy reported missing in Hartford
possible shower monday wfsb
Technical Discussion: Dry and pleasant for most of the work week!

Latest News

Sunday's sunshine brought out thousands making up for Saturday's wash out.
Families come out for popular food truck festival
Tolland street takeover - WFSB
State police look into violent street takeover in Tolland
State police are investigating a dangerous street takeover in Tolland
Yale 2023 commencement
Yale holds 2023 commencement
Yale 2023 commencement
VIDEO: Yale holds its 2023 commencement