State police look into possible street takeover as cause of damage in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating reports of a street takeover that caused damage in the green and center areas of Tolland over the weekend.

Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley posted to social media that there were a large number of vehicles in the center of town on Sunday night, and that the same thing was reported in Vernon earlier in the evening.

“According to public safety [officials], state police are on the Tolland Green possibly investigating damage to automobiles with baseball bats,” Foley said on Sunday.

He said that the vehicles were gone by the time investigators arrived; however, the damage had been done.

Foley said that on Monday morning, he was going to work to figure out what happened and how to prevent it in the future.

“There is an escalation here,” Foley said. “This is beyond motor vehicle infractions. Details are preliminary, but there is now violence occurring. This is a statewide problem.”

