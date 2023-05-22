Contests
Suspects pistol whip farmer on his way out to milk cows in Orange

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A farmer in Orange reported that he was pistol whipped and robbed while he was on his way to milk cows.

The Orange Police Department said that it happened at Fieldview Farm, on Derby Avenue, on Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the farmer reported that he left his home to milk the cows when he was approached by two males who wore black face coverings.

“One of the males was armed with what he believed to be a black handgun, and he was struck in the head and face multiple times,” Orange police said in a news release. “The complainant suffered abrasions and contusions and was transported to an area hospital.”

Police said the suspects demanded money and stole the farmer’s wallet then fled.

“Located near vehicles parked in the area was a battery-operated Sawzall that is commonly used to cut catalytic converters from vehicles,” police said. “It appears the complainant might have unknowingly interrupted a theft when he was robbed.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Orange Police Department at 203-891-2138.

