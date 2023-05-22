Suspects in stolen vehicles reported to be checking vehicles in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for suspects who, from stolen vehicles, were reported to be checking vehicle doors in a neighborhood in East Lyme.

East Lyme police said the suspects were spotted on Smith Street in Niantic around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

An eyewitness called 911 and yelled at the suspects, who fled in two vehicles.

“A short time later the [suspects’] vehicles were observed by an officer fleeing a parking lot on Main Street at a high rate of speed, ignoring attempts to stop the vehicles,” police said. “The vehicles traveled into Waterford at an extremely high rate of speed, at which time attempts to stop the vehicles were discontinued for safety reasons.”

Police said they learned that one of the vehicles had been stolen from the Crescent Beach neighborhood while the other vehicle was reported stolen from Wallingford.

“Investigation into this activity continues,” police said. “We urge residents to call police when you observe suspicious behavior, and always lock your vehicles, secure valuables and keys/FOBS away from the vehicle.”

