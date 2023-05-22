Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Suspects in stolen vehicles reported to be checking vehicles in East Lyme

Police are investigating.
Police are investigating.(File image - Pixabay)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for suspects who, from stolen vehicles, were reported to be checking vehicle doors in a neighborhood in East Lyme.

East Lyme police said the suspects were spotted on Smith Street in Niantic around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

An eyewitness called 911 and yelled at the suspects, who fled in two vehicles.

“A short time later the [suspects’] vehicles were observed by an officer fleeing a parking lot on Main Street at a high rate of speed, ignoring attempts to stop the vehicles,” police said. “The vehicles traveled into Waterford at an extremely high rate of speed, at which time attempts to stop the vehicles were discontinued for safety reasons.”

Police said they learned that one of the vehicles had been stolen from the Crescent Beach neighborhood while the other vehicle was reported stolen from Wallingford.

“Investigation into this activity continues,” police said. “We urge residents to call police when you observe suspicious behavior, and always lock your vehicles, secure valuables and keys/FOBS away from the vehicle.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting
32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police
A 70-year old man was hit by a car while riding his bike last night.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury
possible shower monday wfsb
Technical Discussion: Dry And Pleasant Heading Into The Week Ahead!
24-year-old Toni Douglas-Alves (right) and 20-year-old Zyair Lopez (left)
Hairless cat, Princess, to be reunited with owner after being stolen and sold to woman in Massachusetts

Latest News

Sunday's sunshine brought out thousands making up for Saturday's wash out.
Families come out for popular food truck festival
CT Powerball ticket hits for $100,000
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 lbs.
GRAPHIC: Great white seen devouring seal off Cape Cod as ‘shark season’ begins
State police said three suspects stole a $600 bong from a smoke shop in Oxford.
$600 bong theft case in Oxford ‘resolved,’ state police say