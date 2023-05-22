Contests
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home on Olive Street for reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt, Marresa Burke and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A man in Kentucky has died after being shot while he was cutting his grass, according to officials.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. on Olive Street. When they arrived at the location, officers found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials began performing CPR on the man while EMS arrived. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

WAVE spoke with the Brian Horton, the victim’s uncle, who was in the house when the shooting took place.

“I was just upstairs and I was in the kitchen, the big guy came running in saying, ‘He just got shot,’” the victim’s uncle Brian Horton said.

The shooting happened in the district of Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins, and she rushed to the scene when she was notified.

“This is unacceptable,” Hawkins said. “My heart goes out to the ages of 14 to 30 because such senseless crimes are happening.”

Evidence of the fatal shooting was scattered throughout the street with the police department’s forensics team finding shell casings in the street and people’s yards.

Neighbors living nearby said they are a tightly-knit community and never imagined this would happen.

“That’s scary to know the newest homicide is somebody that you know,” Sydawn Hines-Henderson, who lives nearby, said. “This is someone whose face you recognize, someone you have spoken to, or offered a popsicle. So, at any moment you are walking around out here and your anxiety is on 10.”

Police are continuing to investigate. They said they currently have no suspects.

Hawkins said she hopes more witnesses will speak up.

“I definitely don’t want neighbors to overlook this because this could be your family member,” Hawkins said. “Don’t wait until tragedy hits your family. I recommend if anybody knows anything, speak up because this could be your brother, your uncle, or your son.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

