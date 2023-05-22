Wildfires in western Canada are to blame for CT’s hazy skies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dramatic sunsets, gray (but dry) days, and occasionally even the scent of smoke, hazy skies have been a topic of conversation over the past couple weeks across Connecticut.

People may have noticed that “milky” appearance across the state’s skies recently. The sun’s appearance has been that of a large, red ball as it rises and sets. Days that are warm and dry almost look overcast.

The culprit is wildfires that continue burning in western Canada. The weather pattern has brought favorable fire weather conditions to parts of Canada, especially in Alberta, which is allowing these fires to keep burning and spreading.

As the smoke rises, it gets caught up in the jet stream. This is a current of fast-moving air thousands and thousands of feet above our heads.

Recently, the jet stream has been fairly stagnant. It goes over the wildfires, up across Canada, and drops back down across New England. For us, that means a northwest wind direction. That also means free transportation for the wildfire smoke to make this hazy in our skies here at home.

This will continue on and off until we either get a big pattern change or the wildfires burn out.

