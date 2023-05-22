Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Wildfires in western Canada are to blame for CT’s hazy skies

active wildfires - WFSB
active wildfires - WFSB
By Mike Slifer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dramatic sunsets, gray (but dry) days, and occasionally even the scent of smoke, hazy skies have been a topic of conversation over the past couple weeks across Connecticut.

People may have noticed that “milky” appearance across the state’s skies recently. The sun’s appearance has been that of a large, red ball as it rises and sets. Days that are warm and dry almost look overcast.

The culprit is wildfires that continue burning in western Canada. The weather pattern has brought favorable fire weather conditions to parts of Canada, especially in Alberta, which is allowing these fires to keep burning and spreading.

As the smoke rises, it gets caught up in the jet stream. This is a current of fast-moving air thousands and thousands of feet above our heads.

Recently, the jet stream has been fairly stagnant. It goes over the wildfires, up across Canada, and drops back down across New England. For us, that means a northwest wind direction. That also means free transportation for the wildfire smoke to make this hazy in our skies here at home.

This will continue on and off until we either get a big pattern change or the wildfires burn out.

Check out the complete forecast in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting
32-year-old Tyronn Anyanwu of Bridgeport
Man jumps into river to avoid questioning by Shelton Police
A 70-year old man was hit by a car while riding his bike last night.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy reported missing in Hartford
hazy skies - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Dry and pleasant for most of the work week!

Latest News

Sunday's sunshine brought out thousands making up for Saturday's wash out.
Families come out for popular food truck festival
Naugatuck police.
Naugatuck police to discuss animal abuse case
hazy skies - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Dry and pleasant for most of the work week!
Tolland street takeover - WFSB
WATCH: State police look into violent street takeover in Tolland