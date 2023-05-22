Yale holds 2023 commencement

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Students at Yale University took part in a commencement ceremony in downtown New Haven on Monday.

The Class of 2023′s ceremony kicked off in the morning.

After 4 years of studying and hard work Monday was the day, not just for the students but also for all their happy families and friends.

The undergrads finished the first semester of their freshmen year right when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

That meant having to head home and do virtual learning.

However, they said they made the most of it.

They told us they were sad to be moving on, but excited for what comes next.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” said Teckhua Chiang. Yale Class of 2023. “We went through a couple of rough years at the start with 2019, but I’m really happy to be back here with all my friends and ready to go on to the next chapter of my life.”

From the school wide the commencement ceremony, students headed back to their respective residential colleges for another ceremony where they picked up their diplomas.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.