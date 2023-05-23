Contests
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

By Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Regal Cinemas is making it a little more affordable to go to the movie theater this summer.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of the family movie included in the Summer Movie Express.

Regals Summer Movie Express runs May 23 through Sept. 6, but some theaters will only participate in the nine weeks that align with the local school system’s summer break schedule.

The weekly movie lineup includes:

Week 1 — May 23 & 24

  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • Abominable

Week 2 — May 30 & 31

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Shrek Forever After

Week 3 — June 6 & 7

  • Puss in Boots
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Week 4 — June 13 & 14

  • Sing
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Week 5 — June 20 & 21

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

Week 6 — June 27 & 28

  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Week 7 — July 4 & 5

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Clifford the Big Red Dog

Week 8 — July 11 & 12

  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • The Paw Patrol

Week 9 — July 18 & 19

  • The Bad Guys
  • Playing with Fire

Week 10 — July 25 & 26

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
  • Sing 2

Week 11 — August 1 & 2

  • The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • Dolittle

Week 12 — August 8 & 9

  • Kung Fu Panda 3
  • Curious George

Week 13 — August 15 & 16

  • Minions
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Week 14 — August 22 & 23

  • Shrek
  • Kung Fu Panda

Week 15 — August 29 & 30

  • Trolls World Tour
  • Despicable Me

Week 16 — September 5 & 6

  • Despicable Me 3
  • Spirit Untamed

