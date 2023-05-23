Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman and a teen face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre said he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

The suspects fled on foot as law enforcement approached them but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland
midweek rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Midweek rain chance, also BIG temp swings ahead!
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy in Hartford found safe after reported disappearance
It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
Girl killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting

Latest News

The incident happened Monday night
19-year-old driver accused of trying to crash through barriers outside White House
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School on College Street was locked down on May 23 after a...
Students to dismiss at school in New Haven following discovery of suspicious bag