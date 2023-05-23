Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say

FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a police vehicle driven by an on-duty officer in Iowa.

According to the Marshalltown Police Department, Officer David Danielson was conducting a routine patrol just after 6:15 p.m. Saturday when the accident happened.

Police said Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital and treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.

Authorities said the boy had various cuts and scrapes but avoided serious injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Danielson has been a police officer for the City of Marshalltown for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland
midweek rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Midweek rain chance, also BIG temp swings ahead!
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy in Hartford found safe after reported disappearance
Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting
A 70-year old man was hit by a car while riding his bike last night.
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Glastonbury

Latest News

Romanian Air Force F- 16s military fighter jets participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing...
EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained
It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
Girl killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
A teen girl allegedly planned a "hit squad" attack on a school bus, police say.
Teen girl arrested, accused of arranging school bus hit, police say
Breaking News - WFSB
New Haven school in lockdown after report of person with a gun