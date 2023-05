HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A fire closed Park Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the street is closed between Hudson Street and Cedar Street.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

🚨 Park St closed due to residential building fire between Hudson St and Cedar Street 🚨 Please seek alternate route. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 23, 2023

There is no word on a cause.

