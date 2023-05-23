Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Foxwoods is hiring

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - How would you like to work for Gordon Ramsey?

The world-famous chef is opening a Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino this summer.

But, before the doors open, restaurant management needs people to run the place!

They’re after people like Shadell Picket. She’s a bartender from New London hoping to work for Ramsey.

“He’s passionate about his restaurant and I’m passionate about my position as bartender,” Pickett said. “This is a different type of fine dining that I’m not used to so I want to gain some new experiences and be exposed to different people.”

Pickett is one of the hundreds who attended hiring fairs at Foxwoods between last week and Tuesday.

“Total, you’re looking at about close to 100 team members between front and back of the house,” Foxwoods Director of Culinary Ashley Archer said. “We’re about halfway there.”

There are still about fifty open positions.

“(We need) server attendants, servers, food runners, bussers, all different skill levels of cooks,” Archer said.

Management positions are also available.

Courtney Krewina is from Norwich. She brought her resumè with her Tuesday, hoping to be hired on the spot.

“Honestly, I’m looking for anything, but management would be great,” Krewina said. “He’s been a big inspiration my whole life growing up and I’ve been watching him ever since I was little.”

Just about everywhere seems to be short-handed nowadays. But, combine the Ramsey name with a $1,000 sign-on bonus and restaurant management says they’ve had no problem getting applicants.

“Having the Hell’s Kitchen name has been very beneficial,” Foxwoods Hell’s Kitchen General Manager Benjamin Puma said. “We’ve gotten a much better turn out than at other outlets.”

The restaurant is expected to open in mid-July.

To apply to work there, click HERE.

