Heidi D’Amelio talks about parenting TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie

(WFSB) - Parenting TikTok superstars is not an easy task.

Just ask Heidi D’Amelio.

If you don’t know her daughters, Charli and Dixie, ask your kids, they do.

The sisters claim more than 200 million followers on TikTok.

Eyewitness News caught up with Heidi on what it’s like being a mom to Charli and Dixie and what’s next for the D’Amelio family.

They got their start living in Norwalk.

Charli made dancing TikTok videos in her room.

Now the entire family is famous.

Heidi talked about what this newfound fame has been like.

Charli and Dixie have been called the CEOs of TikTok.

“You can’t anticipate anything like this,” Heidi said.

With hundreds of millions of people watching their every move, Heidi is their mom.

“It’s just so exciting. So thankful and we’re appreciative of everything that’s offered to us,” said Heidi.

She said growing up, the girls didn’t always choose the limelight.

“They were kind of shy and not always in front of every camera,” Heidi said.

But now it seems like they’ve got cameras following them everywhere, between their social media accounts and their Hulu series: The D’Amelio Show.

But with all these new opportunities, came adversity too.

“It’s hard to have someone come at you online. The volume was a lot,” said Heidi. “We were always having check-ins; you know you don’t have to put yourself out there if you don’t want to. We as a family don’t need this.”

The family lives in Los Angeles now. They spent march rooting on the UConn Huskies and plan to come back home to Norwalk this summer.

“We’re so excited because we’re moving back this summer. Charli’s like I’m moving back to Connecticut for the summer,” Heidi said. “When we go back, it feels like nothing like nothing changed with us like we’re still the same. We’re going to Stew’s and we’re going to Calf Pasture Beach and all these things that we’ve always done.”

They’re also doing things they’ve never done before. The family just released a new footwear line.

“We also felt that people weren’t doing what we were doing. That started a footwear company from the ground up not just putting our name on a company. We were in all the meetings,” said Heidi.

Even though her daughters are holding down boardrooms and considered TikTok royalty, a mom will always be a mom.

“We’ve always told them at a young age, that whatever you put out there you put you there forever and only put things out there that really represent who you are,” Heidi said.

They also have a new season of the D’Amelio show coming out this fall, and some Connecticut friends make an appearance.

For more information on Heidi, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.