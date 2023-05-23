Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Hartford apartment

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Hartford made an arrest after a woman was found dead in an apartment last month.

Officers found the woman dead in an apartment at 10 Marshall Street on April 26.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Stephanie Hawes-Brown, of Hartford.

Police located a suspect at the scene.

“As the investigation progressed, probable cause was established to charge the suspect in connection with the female’s death,” Hartford police said.

Angel Roman, 41, of Hartford, was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

