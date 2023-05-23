Man dies after crashing Tesla into several cars in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after crashing his Tesla into several parked cars in New Haven Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Nicoll Street near Eagle Street, according to police.

He crashed into nine vehicles total, police said. Seven of them were parked and two of them were moving.

Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Christopher Andreozzi of Hamden.

Andreozzi was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Two other drivers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

New Haven Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team spoke with witnesses and got surveillance footage of the crash.

“The investigation will take some time and will include a mechanical inspection of the Tesla,” New Haven police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

