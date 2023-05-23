Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man sends lottery winnings to West African hometown to build classrooms, dance studio

Sana Souleymane won $100,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket after a nine-year quest to win money in the lottery to help bring children out of poverty with education.
By Jaylen Holloway and Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A lottery winner in North Carolina plans to use his prize money to build a dance studio and school for kids in his hometown in West Africa.

Sana Souleymane won $100,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket after a nine-year quest to win money in the lottery to help bring children out of poverty with education.

“My goal was to be able to win something big like that to pay for children’s education in West Africa because they suffer a lot,” Souleymane said.

The New Bern resident was born and raised in the impoverished town of Mali, where he says dance and music keep people’s minds off the struggle.

Souleymane feels the turmoil is hard to escape at times, especially when future generations can’t gain academic knowledge that could potentially shift their town’s trajectory.

He’s in the process of officially claiming his prize money and will immediately begin sending it to Mali.

“Keep doing what you’re doing in a smart way with heart,” Souleymane said. “Positive energy and spirits, I swear your dream will become truthful.”

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Tuesday May 23. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Midweek rain chance, also BIG temp swings ahead!
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy in Hartford found safe after reported disappearance
It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
High schooler killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting

Latest News

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Deadly fire closes Park Street in Hartford
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
Debt ceiling: Key sticking points as deadline looms
New Haven Tesla Accident