Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man threatened to run car with woman into a tree, then did it, Ledyard police say

Frank Kelly faces assault and other charges after Ledyard police said he was involved in a...
Frank Kelly faces assault and other charges after Ledyard police said he was involved in a crash while a woman was in the vehicle with him.(Ledyard police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces assault and other charges for threatening to crash a car with a woman in it, then actually doing it, according to police in Ledyard.

Ledyard police said Frank Kelly was arrested on a warrant for the incident that happened on May 19.

“A witness stated that they saw a gold-colored Cadillac operating erratically east on Route 214 approaching Spicer Hill Rd,” Ledyard police wrote in a news release. “The witness stated that this vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree before reestablishing in the eastbound lane continuing in this direction.”

Police in surrounding towns were notified to be on the lookout for the Cadillac.

“This vehicle was located later in the day by Groton Town police with the aid of a license plate reader,” Ledyard police confirmed.

Groton Town police reported that they later found a female passenger of the vehicle who said that she was assaulted by Kelly. The victim claimed Kelly had threatened to, among other things, run the couple into a tree.

“During this time the victim stated that she was assaulted and sustained scratches and bruising throughout her body,” Ledyard police said.

Kelly was taken into custody by Ledyard Police at the New London Probation Office and transported to headquarters.

Kelly’s charges included second-degree assault, third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, and evading responsibility for property damage.

He was given a court date of Tuesday and held on a $100,000 court-set bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland
midweek rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Midweek rain chance, also BIG temp swings ahead!
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy in Hartford found safe after reported disappearance
It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
Girl killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting

Latest News

Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School on College Street was locked down on May 23 after a...
Students to dismiss at school in New Haven following discovery of suspicious bag
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Road in Manchester closed for ‘active investigation’
It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
Girl killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
The high school went on a lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of a suspicious bag and...
Cooperative Arts & Humanities H.S. lockdown
State police confirms more details about this Burlington incident.
Teen's death under investigation