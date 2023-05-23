Man threatened to run car with woman into a tree, then did it, Ledyard police say

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces assault and other charges for threatening to crash a car with a woman in it, then actually doing it, according to police in Ledyard.

Ledyard police said Frank Kelly was arrested on a warrant for the incident that happened on May 19.

“A witness stated that they saw a gold-colored Cadillac operating erratically east on Route 214 approaching Spicer Hill Rd,” Ledyard police wrote in a news release. “The witness stated that this vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree before reestablishing in the eastbound lane continuing in this direction.”

Police in surrounding towns were notified to be on the lookout for the Cadillac.

“This vehicle was located later in the day by Groton Town police with the aid of a license plate reader,” Ledyard police confirmed.

Groton Town police reported that they later found a female passenger of the vehicle who said that she was assaulted by Kelly. The victim claimed Kelly had threatened to, among other things, run the couple into a tree.

“During this time the victim stated that she was assaulted and sustained scratches and bruising throughout her body,” Ledyard police said.

Kelly was taken into custody by Ledyard Police at the New London Probation Office and transported to headquarters.

Kelly’s charges included second-degree assault, third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, and evading responsibility for property damage.

He was given a court date of Tuesday and held on a $100,000 court-set bond.

