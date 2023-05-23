New Haven school in lockdown after report of person with a gun

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven School was locked down on Tuesday after officials received reports of a person with a gun.

The Co-Operative Arts & Humanities High School on College Street was locked down at approximately 9 a.m.

Police responded immediately and officers conducted a search of the building.

No other information was immediately available.

Officers asked residents to avoid the area.

This is a Breaking News Story, Stay with Eyewitness News for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.