New Haven school in lockdown after report of person with a gun

Breaking News - WFSB
By Jay Kenney and Matt McFarland
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven School was locked down on Tuesday after officials received reports of a person with a gun.

The Co-Operative Arts & Humanities High School on College Street was locked down at approximately 9 a.m.

Police responded immediately and officers conducted a search of the building.

No other information was immediately available.

Officers asked residents to avoid the area.

This is a Breaking News Story, Stay with Eyewitness News for Updates.

