Police responding to ‘large disturbance’ in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Enfield are responding to a “large disturbance” Tuesday afternoon, according to the department.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Pearl Street and Cross Street.

An eyewitness told Channel 3 she heard what sounded like a loud fight. She was worried because her daughter was getting off the school bus at the time.

No further information was available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.