Police responding to ‘large disturbance’ in Enfield

Police said there is a "large disturbance" in the area of Pearl Street and Cross Street.
By Evan Sobol and Cassidy Williams
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Enfield are responding to a “large disturbance” Tuesday afternoon, according to the department.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Pearl Street and Cross Street.

An eyewitness told Channel 3 she heard what sounded like a loud fight. She was worried because her daughter was getting off the school bus at the time.

No further information was available.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

