Sen. Blumenthal, advocates introduce legislation to stop dangerous gun marketing

Advocates will introduce legislation directing the FTC to study the dangers of the gun industry’s unfair and deceptive marketing and advertising practices.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This Tuesday morning, Legislators will announce a new proposal to stop dangerous gun marketing.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will join advocates to introduce legislation directing the Federal Trade Commission to study the dangers of the gun industry’s unfair and deceptive marketing and advertising practices.

“The Responsible Firearms Marketing Act would require the Commission to study the actions of gun manufacturers, importers, and dealers, including those which might target individuals younger than 18 years of age, encourage illegal use of a firearm, or relate to the sale of semiautomatic assault weapons”, according to a release from Sen. Blumenthal’s office.

Firearms manufacturers would be subject to punitive fines and payment of consumer damages for each violation of rules under the Responsible Firearms Marketing Act.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Leonard Jahad of the CT Violence Intervention Program will speak alongside Sen. Blumenthal and Dr. Pina Violano of the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity, and Opportunity.

It will be held at noon in the New Haven Botanical Garden of Healing at 105 Valley St.

