Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Seniors in Meriden honored for saving young woman in domestic dispute

Seniors in Meriden hailed as heroes
By Hector Molina
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A group of Meriden senior citizens were honored Tuesday for saving a young lady’s life.

Meriden police said the group helped an 18-year-old woman who was in a domestic dispute with a 21-year-old man.

The dispute happened right outside the Meriden Senior Center, according to police.

That’s when a group of six seniors took matters into their own hands protecting the abused woman until people arrived.

On Friday May 12, the group of senior citizens were taking part in their daily routine by smoking a cigarette outside the senior center.

They noticed a brawl between an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.

That’s when the senior group of Kathy, Joe, Robert, Michell, Michael and Gayen stepped in.

“I saw the guy grabbed her arm and she yelled help,” Joe said.

“This poor girl has bruises everywhere head to toe and had a busted up lip,” said Michele.

The group then stepped in front of the woman and formed a barrier to protect her.

“I jumped in front of him and said you have to go through me to get to her,” Michele said.

Ready to use their means of walking as defense.

“Bobby had his cane and wanted to beat him with it,” said Joe.

“He kept coming and trying to come through and that’s when Kathy came through with her scooter,” Michele said.

“I ran over him with my chair,” said Kathy.

The group was honored at the senior center with a special lunch and ceremony by the Meriden Police Department.

Proving that you’re never too old to step up and do the right thing.

“Don’t mess with the seniors out there we may be considered senior citizens but we’re very active,” Gayen said. “That’s about it, it wasn’t a big deal we did what we had to do.”

“We’re junior officers now so I’m going to go around and frisk good looking guys,” Gayen said.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and is now ok.

Thanks to the seniors helping police, the man was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Meriden Police Chief Rosado said a court hearing will be held.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland
It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
High schooler killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be bright with dry conditions until the...
Technical Discussion: A cold front brings rain/storms, then a brief downturn in temperature...
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy in Hartford found safe after reported disappearance
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Road in Manchester closed for ‘active investigation’

Latest News

Hell's Kitchen hiring at Foxwoods
Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Foxwoods is hiring
VIDEO: One person dead in Park Street fire
Couple speaks out after street takeover in Tolland
VIDEO: Couple speaks out after street takeover in Tolland
State police say more arrests pending in street takeover cases
I-TEAM: State police say more arrests pending in street takeover cases