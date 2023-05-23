Seniors in Meriden honored for saving young woman in domestic dispute

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A group of Meriden senior citizens were honored Tuesday for saving a young lady’s life.

Meriden police said the group helped an 18-year-old woman who was in a domestic dispute with a 21-year-old man.

The dispute happened right outside the Meriden Senior Center, according to police.

That’s when a group of six seniors took matters into their own hands protecting the abused woman until people arrived.

On Friday May 12, the group of senior citizens were taking part in their daily routine by smoking a cigarette outside the senior center.

They noticed a brawl between an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.

That’s when the senior group of Kathy, Joe, Robert, Michell, Michael and Gayen stepped in.

“I saw the guy grabbed her arm and she yelled help,” Joe said.

“This poor girl has bruises everywhere head to toe and had a busted up lip,” said Michele.

The group then stepped in front of the woman and formed a barrier to protect her.

“I jumped in front of him and said you have to go through me to get to her,” Michele said.

Ready to use their means of walking as defense.

“Bobby had his cane and wanted to beat him with it,” said Joe.

“He kept coming and trying to come through and that’s when Kathy came through with her scooter,” Michele said.

“I ran over him with my chair,” said Kathy.

The group was honored at the senior center with a special lunch and ceremony by the Meriden Police Department.

Proving that you’re never too old to step up and do the right thing.

“Don’t mess with the seniors out there we may be considered senior citizens but we’re very active,” Gayen said. “That’s about it, it wasn’t a big deal we did what we had to do.”

“We’re junior officers now so I’m going to go around and frisk good looking guys,” Gayen said.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated and is now ok.

Thanks to the seniors helping police, the man was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Meriden Police Chief Rosado said a court hearing will be held.

