State police investigate details surrounding woman’s death in Burlington

It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are continuing to investigate the details surrounding the death of a woman in Burlington.

In the early morning hours this past Sunday, dispatchers received a report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Fairview Drive.

Troopers arrived on Fairview Drive and located a woman with serious injuries.

According to the state police, the incident resulted from ‘unknown events’.

Police confirmed a woman named Sophie Ringquist was injured in the incident. She was transferred to a local hospital.

According to the medical examiner’s office, she was later pronounced deceased due to blunt impact injuries to her torso.

State police could not provide further information about the incident that led to her death.

Officials did not specify Ringquist’s age or where she is from.

It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

