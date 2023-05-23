Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

State police: man charged with DUI after attempting to travel on I-95 in wrong direction

The operator later failed standardized field sobriety tests.
FILE - Crime scene tape.
FILE - Crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Jay Kenney
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was charged with DUI after attempting to travel on I-95 in the wrong direction early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., a red GMC Sierra pick-up truck was observed in Stonington at the intersection of Pequot Trail at the I-95 northbound off-ramp.

The pick-up truck then attempted to get on I-95 northbound in the wrong direction, according to police.

Officers intercepted the truck before it could travel down the exit ramp.

Officials say the operator, 25-year-old Victor Bassett of North Stonington, CT, appeared confused and exhibited signs of intoxication.

After additional officers arrived, Bassett and his vehicle were relocated to a safe location.

Bassett was arrested after failing standardized field sobriety tests, and the vehicle’s expiration was found to be expired.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland
midweek rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Midweek rain chance, also BIG temp swings ahead!
Four-month-old Nikolai Murray of Hartford was last seen on May 18, according to state police
4-month-old boy in Hartford found safe after reported disappearance
It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
Girl killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Shooting at hookah lounge in Middletown
Middletown Police: 1 dead in hookah lounge shooting

Latest News

Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School on College Street was locked down on May 23 after a...
Students to dismiss at school in New Haven following discovery of suspicious bag
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Road in Manchester closed for ‘active investigation’
It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
Girl killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
The high school went on a lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of a suspicious bag and...
Cooperative Arts & Humanities H.S. lockdown
State police confirms more details about this Burlington incident.
Teen's death under investigation