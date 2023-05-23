State police: man charged with DUI after attempting to travel on I-95 in wrong direction

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was charged with DUI after attempting to travel on I-95 in the wrong direction early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., a red GMC Sierra pick-up truck was observed in Stonington at the intersection of Pequot Trail at the I-95 northbound off-ramp.

The pick-up truck then attempted to get on I-95 northbound in the wrong direction, according to police.

Officers intercepted the truck before it could travel down the exit ramp.

Officials say the operator, 25-year-old Victor Bassett of North Stonington, CT, appeared confused and exhibited signs of intoxication.

After additional officers arrived, Bassett and his vehicle were relocated to a safe location.

Bassett was arrested after failing standardized field sobriety tests, and the vehicle’s expiration was found to be expired.

