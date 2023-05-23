Today is ‘Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day’

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It may be a phenomenon that’s celebrated all year round, but for a single day many coffee fans feel it’s getting the recognition it deserves, and for a good cause.

Tuesday marked Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day.

Members of the University of Connecticut national championship men’s basketball team were at the Dunkin’ location on Deming Street in Manchester on Tuesday morning.

Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban, and Hassan Diarra served guests and thanked them for their support.

Dunkin’ gave back this year as well.

One dollar from every iced coffee sold at Connecticut Dunkin’ spots on Tuesday goes to the Joy in Childhood Foundation. That means the money will be distributed to local children’s hospitals, like Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Dunkin’ called it a cup of good karma.

The promotion excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew drinks.

