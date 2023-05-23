Woman randomly attacked on bus in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A woman was randomly attacked by a man on a CT Transit bus in Bristol last week, according to police.

Authorities said it happened on May 18 at 5:45 p.m. The bus was parked at a pickup spot on North Main Street.

The man is a light-skinned Hispanic male, police said. He is unknown to the victim.

“He made inappropriate contact with her and she attempted to move closer to the front of the bus,” Bristol police said. “He then followed behind her and grabbed and struck her multiple times.”

The woman was able to defend herself and escape the bus.

“No one else was on the bus during this assault,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3011.

