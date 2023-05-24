29-year old man bites Milford officer’s hand

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a home on Breakneck Lane for two 911 hang ups on Sunday.

They spoke to the victim who stated that they were in their house when glass shattered.

The victim went to the back door where the glass was shattered and found the suspect with his hand bleeding.

The suspect was identified as Andrew Smith.

He was highly intoxicated, and the victim called the police for assistance.

Attempts were made to speak with Smith, but he become more aggressive with each approach.

When the ambulance arrived for his treatment, he refused to move.

Smith stated to kick and scream after ignoring all commands then bit an officer’s hand.

He was placed in handcuffs, but Smith bit another officer’s arm and kicked him in the chest when placed on a stretcher.

After being subdued, Smith was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The officer was also treated on scene for minor injuries.

Smith was later charged for interfering with an officer, breach of peace, and assault of public safety.

