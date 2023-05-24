Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bear gets its paws on bakery’s cupcakes in Avon

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A bear nearly disrupted the operations of a bakery.

Taste by Spellbound posted to social media that it was prepared to delay the opening of its South Windsor location Wednesday morning after an employee at its Avon location encountered a bear.

A bear got its paws on cupcakes at Taste by Spellbound's Avon location the morning of May 24.
A bear got its paws on cupcakes at Taste by Spellbound's Avon location the morning of May 24.(WFSB)

“Never thought I think I’d say this, be we had a bear come into our bakery and charge one of our ladies,” the business posted to Instagram. “We’re safe but the cupcakes aren’t.”

The bakery’s owner told Channel 3 that the employee was packing the cupcakes to bring them to South Windsor when the encounter happened.

The woman hid in a backroom and called 911.

Someone eventually honked a horn to scare the bear away.

It left and ran off into some nearby woods.

No one was hurt and the South Windsor location was able to open on time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It remains unclear if the vehicle’s driver will face charges, and an investigation is underway.
High schooler killed in Burlington fell from moving pickup truck
Wednesday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A cold front brings rain/storms, a brief downturn in temperature...
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say
Channel 3 obtained video of a dangerous street takeover in Tolland. State police said they are...
State police make arrest following violent street takeover in Tolland
WFSB File
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Hartford apartment

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Gov. highlighting youth summer employment opportunities
Wednesday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A cold front brings rain/storms, a brief downturn in temperature...
Jennifer Farber Dulos
Family marks four years since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared
Juvenile assaulted with knife at Grove Tuttle Elementary School
Teen dies in fight that involved knife outside East Haven school