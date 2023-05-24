Bear gets its paws on bakery’s cupcakes in Avon

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A bear nearly disrupted the operations of a bakery.

Taste by Spellbound posted to social media that it was prepared to delay the opening of its South Windsor location Wednesday morning after an employee at its Avon location encountered a bear.

A bear got its paws on cupcakes at Taste by Spellbound's Avon location the morning of May 24. (WFSB)

“Never thought I think I’d say this, be we had a bear come into our bakery and charge one of our ladies,” the business posted to Instagram. “We’re safe but the cupcakes aren’t.”

The bakery’s owner told Channel 3 that the employee was packing the cupcakes to bring them to South Windsor when the encounter happened.

The woman hid in a backroom and called 911.

Someone eventually honked a horn to scare the bear away.

It left and ran off into some nearby woods.

No one was hurt and the South Windsor location was able to open on time.

