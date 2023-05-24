Everything you need to know before heading to MetLife Stadium for Taylor Swift

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Taylor Swift takes her Eras Tour to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this week.

Three shows kick off on Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each night and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

Special guests include Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE on Friday, Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams on Saturday night and Phoebe Bridgers and OWENN on Sunday night.

Early Merch Day is open to the public on Thursday, May 25 from 10am to 8pm. No ticket is required.

MetLife officials warn concertgoers that heavy traffic is anticipated and suggest arriving early and carpooling if possible.

Here is everything you need to know if you plan to attend the show, according to MetLife Stadium.

TICKETING

• Tickets will not be sold at the MetLife Stadium Box Office prior to or on show days.

• If the tour has any last-minute releases, all tickets will be sold at Ticketmaster.com.

• Check your tickets and make sure you have the correct ticket in hand for the day you show up!

• Barcodes for ticket scanning will appear 8 hours prior to the event.

• Guests with floor tickets (Sections 1-15) use any gate for entry and proceed to HCL Tech Plaza for floor entry. Mobile Ticketing:

• Your ticket must be displayed on your phone to enter the event. • Tickets will not be emailed or available to print.

• Please have your mobile ticket downloaded before you enter the security line.

• How To Display Mobile Tickets On Your Phone: o Download the Ticketmaster App.

o Find your mobile tickets in “My Events,” and add them to your phone’s wallet. o Send Tickets directly to everyone else in your party.

o Display your mobile ticket at entry and you’re in!

TRANSPORTATION – ARRIVE EARLY AND CARPOOL IF POSSIBLE, HEAVY TRAFFIC IS ANTICIPATED!

Parking

• An event ticket corresponding to that evening’s show is required to access and park in all lots.

• Tickets will be checked upon entry into the lots. • If you do not have an event ticket, you will be turned away.

• Take a photo of the pole number near your car to remember where you parked.

Lots Open: 12:30pm

Lot Access: A valid show ticket for that evening’s show is required to enter stadium parking lots.

Parking Fee: $40 per standard sized vehicle; $160 per bus/RV/oversized vehicle.

Payment Options: Credit cards and cash accepted at entry plazas. Have payment ready as you enter. Directions: metlifestadium.com/getting-here/directions Tailgating

Policy: Tailgating is permitted for ticket holders only. Additional Details: bit.ly/RT73KF

Drop-Offs / Pick-Ups

• Parents dropping off their children (with tickets) and remaining on property:

o Pay to park in the lot closest to your arrival point.

o Ticketholders must be in car to access paid lots.

• Parents dropping off their children and returning to pick them up after the show:

Drop-Offs:

Drop-offs may start as early as 12:30pm There are 3 locations for pre-event drop-offs:

1. Roadway between Lots D and E

2. The Back of Lot

E 3. Lot I (near the Giants Training Center)

Pick-Ups: You may return starting at 10:00 PM at one of these pickup areas:

1. The Ride Share Pick Up in Lot E

2. The back of Lot E

3. Lot D

NJ TRANSIT

• NJ TRANSIT rail service will be operational from Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium via the Meadowlands Line beginning at 4:07pm on Friday and 4:17pm on Saturday & Sunday. There is no train service on Thursday.

• Check https://www.njtransit.com/meadowlands for schedule and departure updates.

• Take a NJ TRANSIT train to Secaucus Junction from NY Penn Station or NJ Transit Stations. • Once you arrive in Secaucus, transfer to a direct shuttle train to the Meadowlands Rail Station.

• Purchase your round-trip tickets in advance by using the NJ TRANSIT Mobile App to avoid long lines and delays.

Coach USA Bus

• The 351 Meadowlands Express bus will operate from Area X (41st Street between 8th & 9th Avenue) at Port Authority direct to MetLife Stadium (parking lot K) starting at 3:30pm with return service after the event ends.

• The last departing bus from Port Authority to MetLife Stadium will leave NYC at 6:45pm.

• The last bus will leave the stadium to return to NYC Port Authority 60 minutes after the concert ends.

• Round-trip tickets are $14 and are available for purchase in advance at bit.ly/351express.

Rideshare

• Designated rideshare (Uber, Lyft, etc.) pick-up/drop-off location is in Lot E and possibly Lot D pending volume.

• Rideshare surge pricing is often in effect after the event.

• Larger crowds will result in longer than usual wait times for a car to arrive.

• Make sure your phone is charged and ready to go if you’re planning to use one of these services!

SECURITY SCREENING

• All guests will be subject to screening via a walk-through metal detector at the stadium gates.

• Guests will be required to place their cell phones, cameras, keys, and all metal objects on the security table prior to walking through the metal detector.

• Belts and jewelry do not need to be removed. • Guests should only bring those items they absolutely need while attending the event.

Please leave enough time to get to your seats; the earlier you arrive the better.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

• Non-clear small purses 4.5″ x 6.5″ or smaller are allowed.

• Clear bags of any style (including backpacks) 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or smaller are allowed.

• Bags must be completely clear and free of any color tint.

PERMITTED ITEMS

• Banners and signs smaller than 11″ x 17″

• Polaroid cameras and small portable phone chargers

• Non-professional cameras (no attached or extendable lenses; no cases)

• Friendship bracelets may be worn or placed in a clear bag

• Factory sealed water/soft-drink bottles that are 20 oz. or less

• Medically necessary items, subject to inspection upon entry

PROHIBITED ITEMS

For a full list of prohibited items, click here: https://bit.ly/3MAr5Hi

ACCESSIBLE SERVICES

MetLife Stadium welcomes members of our disabled community.

• To help you plan your visit, please click here to read about our accessible services, programs, and policies.

• For questions prior to the event, email us at info@metlifestadium.com or call 201-559-1515.

CONTACTLESS AND CASHLESS PAYMENTS ONLY

• MetLife Stadium operates cash-free. Only contactless payment options will be accepted within the stadium.

• Pay with a debit or credit card (Visa is the preferred card of MetLife Stadium, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover).

• Mobile payment, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, is accepted.

• Reverse ATMs are available onsite to load cash onto a prepaid Visa debit card valid for in-stadium purchases.

• For more information click here: https://bit.ly/3okmnFu

