Family marks four years since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared

The family of a New Canaan mother who disappeared ahead of Memorial Day weekend in 2019 marked four years since she's been gone.

Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing on May 24, 2019.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. However, he killed himself in Jan. 2020.

Carrie Luft issued a statement on behalf of the family and friends of Farber Dulos.

May 24, 2023, marks four years since the murder and disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos. We continue to grieve the loss of her loving devotion to her children and family, her friendship, courage, brilliance, humor, and singular ability to touch the lives of the people she encountered. The investigation into Jennifer’s case is open and active, and the Connecticut state’s attorney’s office continues with pretrial discovery and preparation. Two individuals have yet to stand trial for conspiracy to murder, and we await the next steps in the legal process. Intimate partner violence cuts across gender, economic, and racial/ethnic lines, and it disproportionately affects women of color. In Jennifer’s honor, we wish to turn the public’s attention to the many victims and survivors of intimate partner violence whose stories do not receive widespread media coverage. You can help change this disparity by donating to the Black and Missing Foundation, and by encouraging the media to give equal attention to all victims. Thank you.

A link to the Black and Missing Foundation’s website can be found here.

