Family marks four years since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared

(WFSB) - The family of a New Canaan mother who disappeared ahead of Memorial Day weekend in 2019 marked four years since she’s been gone.
Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing on May 24, 2019.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. However, he killed himself in Jan. 2020.
Carrie Luft issued a statement on behalf of the family and friends of Farber Dulos.
